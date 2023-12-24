Protesting ‘delay’ in arrests, kin of slain youth block Muktsar-Kotkapura road

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 23

The kin of Ferozepur’s Rattewala village resident Sumit Singh Brar (22), who was allegedly shot dead by his estranged friends outside a restaurant on Kotkapura bypass road here on Wednesday night, today staged a protest near Udekaran village by blocking the Muktsar-Kotkapura road.

The deceased’s family had staged a protest outside the Muktsar Sadar police station for nearly six hours on Friday as well. However, that protest was suspended on the assurance of the police that the remaining suspects would be arrested by Saturday morning.

Jagjit Singh, an uncle of the deceased, who is also a complainant in the case, said: “We have now erected a tent on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road and blocked it, demanding the arrest of remaining suspects. My nephew was killed on Wednesday and the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.”

He added: “The police have so far arrested only one suspect, Lovepreet Singh Chahal. Jaireet Singh, who belongs to an influential family, and other unidentified persons are not being arrested. The person whose weapon was used to commit the murder has not even been booked by the police.”

The deceased’s uncle further added: “An SP of Faridkot district and Muktsar SDM had come to meet us today. They sought 24 hours to arrest the remaining suspects. However, we will not suspend the protest now.”

However, late in the evening, Jagjit Singh said: “We have ended our protest as the DSP informed us that the second accused Jaireet has been arrested. The post-mortem of Sumit will be done tomorrow.” Earleir, the victim’s family had not given permission for conducting an autopsy of the body and it was lying at the Civil Hospital.

The police have registered a case against Lovepreet Chahal and Jaireet Singh, both of Muktsar town, and some unidentified persons under Sections 302, 307, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #Kotkapura #Muktsar