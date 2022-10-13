Punjab Govt to check PRTC free travel record

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

Amid failure of reimbursing pending Rs 175 crore for free women travel, the Punjab Government has sought travel receipts from Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC). The information is said to have sought for cross-checking.

“The government has directed the PRTC to submit travel records of eligible free travellers under the scheme,” said a senior PRTC official.

Notably, the previous Congress government had started free women travel scheme in the state last year. Under the scheme, the government reimburses the state transport undertaking – PRTC – for free travel of women.

The PRTC received payments on time initially. However, the scheme started hitting roadblocks ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over the reins of the state, say PRTC employees. The PRTC has not received pending dues for over six months.

“The government has failed to reimburse free travel of women since April this year. Around Rs 175 crore dues are pending with the government,” informed the PRTC.

#prtc