Punjab Police bust LeT terror module with arrest of 2 J-K residents

Chandigarh, October 14
Punjab Police on Saturday said they had busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module after arresting two residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
Two improvised explosive devices, two hand grenades, a pistol, two magazines, 24 cartridges, a timer switch, eight detonators and four batteries were seized from them, police said.
The operation was conducted by the State Special Operation Cell-Amritsar police along with a central agency, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
"In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell -Amritsar in a joint operation with a central agency busted a LeT module and arrested two persons who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir," the Punjab Police chief posted on X.
"In a major breakthrough, SSOC-Amritsar in a joint operation with Central agency busted a LeT module and arrested 2 persons who are residents of J&K"
Seizure: 2 IEDs, 2 Hand Grenades, 1 pistol with 2 Magazines, 24 cartridges, 1 Timer Switch, 8 Detonators & 4 Batteries
Yadav said the terror module was handled by one Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, and described the arrests as a "major blow to terror module attempting to disturb peace in Punjab".
