Record supply of 3,427 lakh units by PSPCL

Chandigarh, September 10
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday said the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had supplied record 3,427 lakh units (LUs) of electricity on September 9. The demand remained around 14,400 MW during this day, the minister added.
ETO said the pre-monsoon maximum electricity supplied was 3,425 LUs on June 23. He said that on account of 63 percent deficit rainfall during the month of August and almost nil rainfall during September so far, the demand for electricity has shot up considerably particularly in the case of Agriculture, Domestic and Commercial categories of consumers.
