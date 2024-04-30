Rise in wheat theft cases leaves farmers worried

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 29

Farmers coming to the new grain market here feel scared of armed miscreants who have been committing wheat theft for the last few days.

Last night, some workers foiled a theft bid wherein two bike-borne youths tried to take away wheat bags. The mandi workers said miscreants are continuously carrying out such incidents at night and they also carry sharp weapons with them. The police administration should control them immediately otherwise we will be forced to stop work in the market, the workers warned.

Labour Union leaders Amarnath and Satish Kumar said for the last few days, anti-social elements on bikes have been roaming in the market during the night, who mostly come from Ajit Singh Nagar area. They said at night about eight people come on four bikes with weapons in their hands. In the last one week, 22 bags of wheat had been stolen.

They demanded the police should trace the miscreants by checking documents of the bike left behind.

Colonel (retired) Onkar Nath Chopra, who had come from Delhi to sell his wheat produce from Chanan Khera village farm, alleged that women and children were also indulged in theft, which needs to be checked.

SDM Pankaj Bansal said the commission agents from yards where wheat was stolen will be called to resolve the issue as they were supposed to ensure safety of the produce stacked outside their shops. Also, the guards recruited by the market committee will be directed to be more careful at night.

