Road width won’t be reduced, residents assured

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The Local Bodies Department has assured residents that the road width for commercial areas would not be reduced, as proposed in the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws.

The department, in the draft Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws, has proposed 40-foot-wide road for commercial plots of up to 250 sq yds, 50-foot-wide road for commercial plots between 250 sq yds and 500 sq yds and 60-foot-wide road for plots between 500 sq yds and 5,000 sq yds. The department has sought public comments on draft amendments to the bylaws.

A delegation of Sangrur residents led by Jasinder Sekhon was today assured by the Secretary, Local Government, that the road width would not be reduced in commercial areas.

Raising objections, residents of Sangrur, Patiala and other civic bodies have pointed out that in the unified zoning regulations of 2018, a minimum road of 60 feet had been stipulated for commercial activities. “By reducing the road width to 40 feet, the effective road width comes to 33 per cent. This is in contravention of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995, and the amendments should not supersede the legally notified master plans,” residents had pointed to the Principal Secretary, Local Government.