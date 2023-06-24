Rs 15-crore tourism boost for Ferozepur district

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 23

Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan today laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 15.5 crore to boost tourism in Ferozepur district.

While addressing the mediapersons at Saragarhi Memorial, Maan said the state government was determined to upgrade the memorials under project “Anglo-Sikh War Circuit”.

She said the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs would renovate and upgrade the Anglo-Sikh War Memorial at Ferozeshah at cost of Rs 9.98 crore. “Similarly, other memorials, including Saragarhi (construction of a museum with estimated cost of Rs. 1.70 crore), Mudki (98.95 lakh), Sabraon (82.89 lakh), Mishriwal (23.36 lakh), Ferozeshah (70.44 lakh) and Aliwal in Ludhiana will be upgraded,” said the minister.

She also laid the foundation stone of the museum to be constructed at Saragarhi memorial.

“Steps are being taken to upgrade historical locations as tourist destinations,” she said. “Thousands of Punjabis sacrificed their lives. It is our duty to take care of these memorials. By upgrading these historical monuments, we want to make the upcoming generation aware about these places and the sacrifices of martyrs,” said Maan. She said as Basant was celebrated with fervour in state, the state government has announced a cash price of Rs 10 lakh for kite flying competitions.

Earlier, the Cabinet Minister visited the national martyrs memorial and paid floral tributes to martyrs— Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.