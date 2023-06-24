 Rs 15-crore tourism boost for Ferozepur district : The Tribune India

Rs 15-crore tourism boost for Ferozepur district

Rs 15-crore tourism boost for Ferozepur district

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan in Ferozepur on Friday.



Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 23

Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan today laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 15.5 crore to boost tourism in Ferozepur district.

Anglo-Sikh War Circuit

The state government is determined to upgrade the memorials under project ‘Anglo-Sikh War Circuit’. Steps are being taken to upgrade historical locations as tourist destinations. Anmol Gagan Maan, Tourism & Cultural Affairs Minister

While addressing the mediapersons at Saragarhi Memorial, Maan said the state government was determined to upgrade the memorials under project “Anglo-Sikh War Circuit”.

She said the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs would renovate and upgrade the Anglo-Sikh War Memorial at Ferozeshah at cost of Rs 9.98 crore. “Similarly, other memorials, including Saragarhi (construction of a museum with estimated cost of Rs. 1.70 crore), Mudki (98.95 lakh), Sabraon (82.89 lakh), Mishriwal (23.36 lakh), Ferozeshah (70.44 lakh) and Aliwal in Ludhiana will be upgraded,” said the minister.

She also laid the foundation stone of the museum to be constructed at Saragarhi memorial.

“Steps are being taken to upgrade historical locations as tourist destinations,” she said. “Thousands of Punjabis sacrificed their lives. It is our duty to take care of these memorials. By upgrading these historical monuments, we want to make the upcoming generation aware about these places and the sacrifices of martyrs,” said Maan. She said as Basant was celebrated with fervour in state, the state government has announced a cash price of Rs 10 lakh for kite flying competitions.

Earlier, the Cabinet Minister visited the national martyrs memorial and paid floral tributes to martyrs— Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

2
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

3
Nation

Opposition vows to take on BJP unitedly in 2024; next meeting in Shimla to prepare common agenda

4
Nation

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

5
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

6
Nation

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

7
Nation

Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on Mumbai-Delhi flight

8
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

9
World

All 5 people on board missing submersible dead

10
Nation

Agriculture ministry launches PM Kisan Mobile App with face recognition

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Second Address at joint session of US Congress

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

Participation confirmed only by TMC, SP

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah


Cities

View All

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

Shops of 3 property tax defaulters sealed in Amritsar

All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Corbusier’s drawing goes for Rs 35 lakh in Switzerland auction

Juvenile among eight held for stabbing, loot

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

BJP panel to raise objections

BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Cable Mess: Chaotic network of wires at Gandhi Nagar Market in Ludhiana has residents worried

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala