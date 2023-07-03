Sangrur residents oppose plan to build stadium at peacock habitat

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, July 2

The proposal to construct a stadium in Longowal, Sangrur, at the cost of Rs 3.96 crore has run into rough weather as area residents have started opposing it.

They allege that the construction of a stadium at the site, where minister Aman Arora laid the foundation stone on June 5, will lead to the axing of hundreds of old trees and endangering peacock habitat.

Residents have written to the Punjab CM and also requested the Chief Secretary to look into the matter. They said the stadium must be constructed but not by axing trees as other locations are already available.

Officers also seem to be on a collision course as SSP Sangrur through a letter on September 27, 2022, had expressed unwillingness to allow the authorities to dismantle the old building of Longowal police station for the construction of the stadium. The SSP had stated that they were using their old building to store record, impounded vehicles and for the stay of policemen.

But in a meeting on August 16, 2022, the SDM had directed the officers concerned to get the old building of the police station dismantled with the cooperation of SHO concerned of Longowal.

“When other locations are available, why are the authorities pressing for land which is a peacock habitat and has hundreds of trees? It’s really surprising that the minister laid the foundation stone in the presence of senior officers on provincial government’s land without getting it transferred to the Sports Department,” said Jasinder Sekhon, an environmental activist from Sangrur.

Sekhon, along with other residents, have launched a campaign to save trees and the peacock habitat. They have been writing to the authorities concerned repeatedly for shifting the stadium to some other land at Longowal.

As per the official record, the process of finalising the land for the stadium was launched on May 30, 2022. First, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Minister Arora visited the site and directed the officers concerned to start the process for the construction of the stadium. Later, many meetings took place, but the residents alleged that the officers never bothered to take any feedback from them.

“The stadium must be constructed, but not by destroying the green belt and removing peacocks from there. Area residents are supporting the construction of the stadium, but at some other location,” said Daman Bajwa, secretary of BJP Punjab.

Despite several attempts, minister Aman Arora could not be contacted for his comments.

Sangrur District Sports Officer Ranbir Singh Bhangu said that he was not aware of it as they are not part of the project.

“We are waiting for the clearance of site to start construction,” said Kulvir Sandhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, which is the executing agency for the construction of the stadium.