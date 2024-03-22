Sanitise high-security zones in jail to curb extortion calls: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for immediate sanitisation of high-security zones in the jails to place mobilephones out of the inmates’ coverage area for arresting the menace of extortion and threatening calls. A Division Bench of the high court also directed the States of Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh, to furnish jail-wise data regarding recovery and seizure of mobilephones from the prisons during the last three months.

“It would indeed be a matter of grave concern if the inmates, whether under trials or convicts, are making extortion or threatening calls from within the precincts of the jail,” Bench of Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal and Justice Kirti Singh asserted.

As the suo motu or “court on its own motion” came up for resumed hearing before the high court, counsel for the State of Punjab apprised the Bench about the steps being taken to augment the jail security, including the installation of jammers and X-ray machines. But the process was expected to take some time.

“It would not be difficult for the authorities to sanitise the areas, which house the high-security inmates or those involved in heinous crime, including extortion. Such prisoners are stated to have been put up in separate high-security zones. It is the need of the hour that the high-security zones should be immediately sanitised to ensure that there are no extortion/threatening calls by the inmates,” the Bench observed, while fixing the matter for further hearing on April 15. The proceedings were initiated following the in-custody interview of “known criminal” Lawrence Bishnoi.

