Navjot Sidhu hits out at AAP over mining policy

Bathinda, December 17
Congress leader Navjot Sidhu today addressed a rally at Mehraj in the Rampura Phul Assembly segment.
While he criticised the working style of some Congress Chief Ministers, he also attacked Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government. He said nothing had changed in the new government. Sidhu said during the Congress government, a trolley of sand was available for 2,100 but now it was selling for 31,000. He alleged that the liquor mafia was growing that’s why L-1 liquor licences had been given to rich people.
