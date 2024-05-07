Strong winds, rain expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh from May 9-12

Chandigarh, May 6
A wet spell over north-western India is expected later this week, bringing in rain and strong winds over many parts of the region.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect North-West India from May 9. Under its influence, isolated light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from May 9 -12, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.
In addition, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph is also expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh during this period.
During the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was in the range of 36°C at Gurdaspur to 40.9°C at Samrala, which was a couple of notches above normal at a few places.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...