Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Chandigarh, March 20

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother, father Balkaur Singh made serious allegations against the Punjab government and administration.

In a video posted on social media late on Tuesday night, Balkaur Singh said that the administration is repeatedly harassing him and asking him to present the legal documents of the child. CM Mann can send him to jail and get him investigated, he said.

ਅਜਿਹਾ ਕਿਹੜਾ ਡਰ ਜਾਂ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਮਜਬੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਨਵ-ਜਨਮੇਂ ਬੱਚੇ ਦੀ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਘਨ ਪਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ? pic.twitter.com/b2y1kFYchn — Sardar Balkaur Singh Sidhu (@iBalkaurSidhu) March 19, 2024

Balkaur said that he wants to request Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to have mercy on him. His treatment should be allowed to be completed. “I am a resident here, I am not going to run away anywhere. Wherever you call me, I will appear,” he said.

Balkaur Singh appealed for patience from the government amid inquiries into his newborn son's legal status. Emphasising his late son Sidhu Moosewala's law-abiding nature, he urges authorities to prioritise the child's medical treatment.

He said, “Because of your blessings, the almighty blessed us by sending Shubhdeep back to us. But I am sad since morning. The district administration is harassing me since morning that I should supply the documents of this child. I am being asked all kinds of questions to prove that this child is legit.”

He added, “I want to make an appeal to the government especially the Chief Minister that let the treatment of my wife get over. I live here. I will continue to live here. Where ever you will summon me, I will come. “

In a message to the CM, he said: “I want to tell you in strong words that you have a habit of taking a U turn. If you are trying to harass me then come fully prepared to take me on. I am not among those who take U turns. As far as law of land is concerned I want to tell you that my son lived for 28 years by respecting the law. I, being an ex serviceman, also respect the law. I have not violated the law at any point. If I have done it then you put me in jail. Your advisors give you such advice that it becomes difficult to go back on that decision.”

