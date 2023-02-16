Youth dies of drug overdose in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 15

A 19-year old youth has reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose at Daulewala village, infamous for being a hub of drugs, in Dharamkot subdivision of the district.

Identified as Pappa Singh of Khosa Kotla village, the youth’s body was found lying beside his motorcycle on a link road on the outskirts of the village.

Illicit liquor claims life A 24-year old youth allegedly died of drinking illicit liquor at Kot Mohammad Khan village in Dharamkot subdivision of Moga, police officials said here on Wednesday

He has been identified as Nishan Singh, alias Lalle, of Badwal village

His body was taken into custody by the local police and sent to the district hospital at Moga for a post-mortem examination

The police took the body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. Doctors collected samples of the viscera from the body. These will be tested at a government laboratory to find out the nature of the drug or poison, if any, that led to his death.

It is suspected that the youth consumed “chitta”, a synthetic drug.

The youth’s father, Surjit Singh, told the police that his son was missing since yesterday. “He went out of the house saying that he was going to a doctor in a nearby village to get medicine for kidney stones, but did not return home at night.