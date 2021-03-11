Delhi Public School, Ambala

Tiny tots celebrated yellow day in the school. Keeping it in mind, the children came dressed in different hues and tints of yellow. They decorated their classrooms with balloons and buntings. They even danced to the tune of good music and immensely enjoyed the day. They enthusiastically participated in hop and jump races and musical chair. Principal Amita Dhaka applauded the winners and inspired them by saying that 'success is not just what you accomplish in your life, it is about what you inspire others to do'.
