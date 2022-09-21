Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh

A mock drill on fire safety and awareness was conducted on the campus. Fire Officer Jai Pal Thakur from the Fire Department explained at length about the types of fire extinguishers and different measures to be taken during a fire accident. He guided the students and teachers regarding safety measures to be followed in times of fire. Various teams of school students and teachers sprung into action at the time of the drill and carried out a successful simulation exercise. Principal Devendera Mahal opined that the exercise was a big step towards disaster. preparedness.