Famous Kashmir trout stream vanishes into sinkhole

Srinagar, February 13
A famous Kashmir trout stream has vanished into a sinkhole spreading fear in the south Kashmir Kokernag area.
The famous Brengi stream in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district has been draining into a sinkhole leaving the rest of the stream dry during the past two days.
Brengi stream is one of the most famous trout angling streams which is sought after by anglers for its brown trout species.
Two days back, a huge sinkhole developed in the stream which has been draining all the run of the stream water into it.
This has left the downstream portion dry killing trout fish in large numbers.
District authorities said around 50 cusecs of water was draining into the sinkhole at the moment. It must be recalled that in winter all the streams and rivers in the Valley have minimum discharge.
Authorities have imposed section 144 CrPc in the area to prevent people going closer to the sinkhole since scores of locals have been visiting the place to see the disturbing sight. IANS
