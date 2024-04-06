Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

To set the kids forth on a remarkable journey of learning and knowledge, the school organised a yajna in which ‘moli’ thread was tied by teachers. With hearts uplifted and foreheads adorned with sacred tilak, the Global family embarked on an extraordinary adventure of growth, enlightenment, and transformation. Chairman of the school Gurdip Singh Sekhon, member of the management Barkha Ram, Subhash Chopra, and Principal Kuldip Kaur Sekhon rejoiced in this realm of tradition and blessings that presented a boundless potential for future. The day ended with the air of spirituality and sanctity among all.

#Dera Bassi