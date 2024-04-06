Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

To set the kids forth on a remarkable journey of learning and knowledge, the school organised a yajna in which ‘moli’ thread was tied by teachers. With hearts uplifted and foreheads adorned with sacred tilak, the Global family embarked on an extraordinary adventure of growth, enlightenment, and transformation. Chairman of the school Gurdip Singh Sekhon, member of the management Barkha Ram, Subhash Chopra, and Principal Kuldip Kaur Sekhon rejoiced in this realm of tradition and blessings that presented a boundless potential for future. The day ended with the air of spirituality and sanctity among all.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...