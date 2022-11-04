A pledge-taking ceremony in connection with the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was observed at KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector-7, Chandigarh. KB Davians took the pledge and promised to dedicate themselves entirely to preserving the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. Teachers read out the pledge and the learners repeated it after them. The school facilitators and the learners also promised to follow the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and ensure the internal security of the country remained intact.
