Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri

The school organised a vibrant Sports Carnival featuring an amalgamation of athletics and cultural dances. The event commenced with a soulful prayer. Participants from various states, showcasing Haryanvi, Bihu, Gujarati, and Nepali dances, added a colourful touch. A mesmerising fan dance, dynamic karate demonstrations, energetic aerobics, and spirited bhangra performances captivated the audience. Prizes for the annual year 2022-23 were awarded, recognizing academic excellence. Bishop Mar Jose Puthenvittil was the chief guest. Provincial Superior Mother Smitha was the guest of honour. Principal Sister Jesina extended a warm welcome, setting the stage for a memorable celebration. Parents were invited to share in the joyous festivities.