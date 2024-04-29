Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh

The school ushered in the spirit of leadership and responsibility with its investiture ceremony for the academic session 2024-25. Dignitaries from the school management and parents of the Student Council graced the occasion. The momentous ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp. This was followed by a march past by the newly elected Student Council who stepped forward amidst the beats of the school band. School Adviser Vijaya Sidhu presented badges and sashes to Head Boy Sukhveer Singh of Class XII (Arts) and Head Girl Yagya Srivastava of Class XII (Arts). Vijaya Sidhu presented the school flag to the Head Boy. Principal Anisha Ghuman presented badges and sashes to Sports Head Boy Harman of Class XII (Commerce) and Sports Head Girl Isha Rawat of Class XII (Arts). School Coordinators bestowed sashes and badges upon the School Prefects Sahibjot, Vanshika, Mannat, Sagalpreet, Sanjana, and Niharika of Class XII, acknowledging their dedication to upholding the school’s values and ethos. The House Wardens gave away badges to their respective House Captains, Vice-Captains, and Prefects with extreme pride. Principal Anisha Ghuman administered the oath of office to the new leaders. In a heart-warming conclusion, the tiny tots of the pre-primary section presented bouquets to the newly elected council members, adding a touch of innocence and joy to the solemn occasion. The proud moment was palpable for the parents present in the audience, witnessing their children step into leadership roles with grace and dignity.

