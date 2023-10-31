SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

Dasehra was celebrated at the school, involving students from kindergarten to Class V. The celebrations comprised a series of engaging competitions and roleplay. Class II participated in a mask-making competition. Class III showcased their creativity in a poster-making competition centred on Dasehra. Class IV teachers narrated a concise Ramayana. Class V students exhibited their skills in puppet making related to Dasehra and their teachers narrated a brief version of the Ramayana. Students of kindergarten dressed up as Ram, Laxman, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan. The celebration was made even more special with religious songs and poetry recitations by students and teachers. The Headmistress took the opportunity to convey her best wishes for a bright and safe Dasehra while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean environment and the eternal triumph of truth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG