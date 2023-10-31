SD Public School (Primary Wing), Jagadhri

Dasehra was celebrated at the school, involving students from kindergarten to Class V. The celebrations comprised a series of engaging competitions and roleplay. Class II participated in a mask-making competition. Class III showcased their creativity in a poster-making competition centred on Dasehra. Class IV teachers narrated a concise Ramayana. Class V students exhibited their skills in puppet making related to Dasehra and their teachers narrated a brief version of the Ramayana. Students of kindergarten dressed up as Ram, Laxman, Sita, Hanuman and Ravan. The celebration was made even more special with religious songs and poetry recitations by students and teachers. The Headmistress took the opportunity to convey her best wishes for a bright and safe Dasehra while emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clean environment and the eternal triumph of truth.