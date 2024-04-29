SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Earth Day while expressing gratitude to Mother Earth. A special morning assembly was organised by students of Class IX, who staged a short skit propagating the theme, ‘Planet Vs Plastic’. Various enlightening and engrossing activities, like poster making, slogan writing and badge making, were held. A tree plantation drive was also organised.
