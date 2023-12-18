Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The school’s annual day was celebrated. Students put up colourful cultural presentations and the meritorious pupils were honoured. Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Dada Siva, Sudarshan Kumar was the chief guest. The programme started with ‘Saraswati Vandana’. The audience was introduced to the folk culture of Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir through various performances. Former students of the school Sangam Thakur and Ansh Bahl, who are now studying at NIT-Hamirpur, were honoured for their achievements. School board toppers Suresh and Chandan were also rewarded. Special guest Sudarshan Kumar honoured the participants of the cultural programmes by giving them insignia and certificates. He also gave a prize money of Rs 5,100. ‘Himachali dham’ was also organised at the end of the programme.
