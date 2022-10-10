The students of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrated the triumph of good over evil to mark Dasehra festivities. A special emphasis was laid to put an end to all kinds of pollution, particularly the plastic pollution. The tiny tots of Kindergarten enjoyed the puppet show, depicting the virtuous life of the Lord. Dressed in colourful attires, the kids enjoyed dancing to the garba tunes. Poems, speeches and nukkad natak helped the students of Primary-1 to reiterate the values and virtues of Lord Rama, the embodiment of righteousness. The students also engaged in a coloring activity, bringing the pictures of the deity alive. The students of the Middle Block participated in a rally to urge people to stop burning Ravana and end plastic pollution, the real demon of current times. The students designed effigies of various characters from the Ramayana using recyclable waste. The e-posters aimed at promoting eco-friendly celebrations. Director Paramdeep Grewal also joined the students in the festivities and encouraged the students to keep alive the tradition and the rich legacy of our cultural heritage.