Woodstock Public School, Batala

Baisakhi was celebrated at the school. All students were dressed in beautiful traditional attires. Fantabulous events like folk song, speeches briefing up about the historical, cultural and seasonal significance of the day, bhangra and gidda on the beats of dhol brought vibrancy to the environment. Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar addressed the students and ignited in them the spark and fondness for the Punjabi culture and heritage.

