Manish Sisodia to approach Delhi High Court against city court order rejecting bail in excise policy scam case

PTI

New Delhi, April 30

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will approach the high court against a city court's Tuesday order, refusing bail to him in the alleged excise policy scam case, AAP said.

In a statement, the party said Sisodia's bail plea was rejected by the Rouse Avenue court.

The court dismissed Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja denied the relief, saying the stage is not right to grant bail to Sisodia.

Sisodia, who also served as excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year in connection with the case.

He was later arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy in March 2023.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manish Sisodia