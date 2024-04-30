Manish Sisodia to approach Delhi High Court against city court order rejecting bail in excise policy scam case

New Delhi, April 30
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will approach the high court against a city court's Tuesday order, refusing bail to him in the alleged excise policy scam case, AAP said.
In a statement, the party said Sisodia's bail plea was rejected by the Rouse Avenue court.
The court dismissed Sisodia’s bail pleas in corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy of 2021-22.
Special judge Kaveri Baweja denied the relief, saying the stage is not right to grant bail to Sisodia.
Sisodia, who also served as excise minister in the Delhi government, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 last year in connection with the case.
He was later arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy in March 2023.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions ED on timing of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, seeks its reply
The bench asks Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to reply...
Manipur Police personnel drove 2 Kuki women to mob that paraded them naked, says CBI charge sheet
The 2 women were subsequently stripped naked and paraded bef...
India’s T20 World Cup squad: KL Rahul omitted, Hardik Pandya named vice captain
Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s provisional squ...
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...