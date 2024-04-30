One of 2 occupants’ body recovered

Our Correspondent

Doraha, April 29

The Doraha police have succeeded in recovering the body of one of the two occupants of a car that fell into the Sirhind canal late on Sunday night. The victims were going to Ferozepur when the mishap occurred. The reason behind the incident is not known so far. The police are searching for the second occupant.

The occupants have been identified as Kalu Ram (48) and Chander Shekhar (45), both residents of Ferozepur. Both were working with the Railway Department. They were travelling in a Toyota Glanza car. Payal DSP Nikhil Garg said while the body of Kalu Ram had been recovered, the other occupant of the car, Chander Shekhar, still remains untraced.

“NDRF teams and divers were making efforts to trace the second person as well. On Tuesday, the teams will be deployed again. Hopefully we will get success,” he said.

“The car was coming from the Rajwant Hospital side and fell straight into the canal. The reason behind the accident still remains a mystery. The body of Kalu Ram has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital at Payal. His kin would arrive tomorrow, following which the body will be handed over to them,” the DSP added.

