 Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill : The Tribune India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill.



PTI

Hyderabad, January 19

Shubman Gill feels his intent to look for boundaries despite wickets falling at the other end contributed immensely to his sensational double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand.

While the wickets were falling regularly at the other end, opener Gill batted till the 50th over to script a knock for the ages.

Thanks to Michael Bracewell's breathtaking 140 off 78 balls, New Zealand came dangerously close to chasing down 350 but the barrage of sixes that Gill hit in the death overs made the difference.

The gifted Gill was not getting support from the other end but he kept looking for the odd boundary in the middle overs before going ballistic in the death overs. He hammered six sixes in the last 10 balls he faced.

"This knock means a lot to me. I could not convert in the first ODI and third game (against Sri Lanka), I was looking to get a big score but it didn't happen. Once I was set, the focus was to score as may runs as possible.

"With the extra fielder inside the circle (in overs 11-40), we see the other teams pushing in the middle overs. Even when wickets were falling, I wanted to show intent to the bowlers because it's very easy to bowl dot balls if the batter is not showing intent.

"So, that was my intent when the wickets were falling that 'I will hit you if you are going to bowl bad balls'," the 23-year-old spoke about his mindset during his sensational innings.

What stood out was his ability hit straight sixes. He ended up tonking nine of them on Wednesday. With the batters getting dismissed at the other end, the message from the dressing room kept changing but it was the 47th over when Gill decided to go after every ball.

"I think once in England I had hit six sixes in seven balls. I was itching to unleash myself but with wickets falling at regular intervals and the message from the dressing room was that I have to bat till the end.

"So, that is why I had to play in a safe manner so that a set batter doesn't get out. If I had got out, it would have been difficult for the lower order batters to hit boundaries.

"First I decided to go hard in the last five overs but with Washy (Washington Sundar) getting out in the 45th over, the message was to go hard in the last three overs. When I hit a couple of sixes (off Tickner in the 47th over), I decided to go big." Gill is starting to show the consistency that is expected from a rare talent like him and he is glad about that.

"Consistency is very important for me, it's the key to everything. As a batter that is what I strive for in any format. It feels good when things you are doing repeatedly are paying off," said Gill, whose father has been his primary coach since he took up the game.

After a memorable double ton, he spoke about his father and mentor Yuvraj Singh.

“Yuvi paaji has been a mentor to me, like a big brother. I keep discussing about my batting with him and my dad has been my primary coach since the beginning. I am glad I could make them proud.”

"I didn't think ball hit the stumps"

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was adjudged bowled but replays suggested the ball did not hit the stumps. It could have been wicketkeeper Tom Latham's gloves that knocked the bails off but the third umpire ruled it in favour of the away team. However, Gill had his doubts on the dismissal.

"As a non striker batter I did not think the ball hit the stumps when I was watching the replay. Sometimes there is a blind spot you can't really tell what happened.

"With the bail falling towards the crease, it is a bit weird (and not falling towards the wicketkeeper). But these bails are different they are heavy bails and in the end you have to go with the third umpire decision," added Gill.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

2
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

3
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

4
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

5
Punjab

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

6
Nation

Diamond merchant's 9-year-old daughter embraces Jain monkhood in Gujarat

7
Punjab

‘Good riddance’: Punjab Congress chief Warring on Manpreet Badal quitting Congress

8
Himachal

'When will we get Rs 1,500', Himachal village women ask Rahul Gandhi

9
Punjab

Zira liquor factory: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's decision took everyone by surprise

10
Nation

Wrestlers accuse Wrestling Federation of India chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

UP govt opposes bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son in Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra’s crime grave, heinous, UP govt tells the apex...

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

A fresh Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Re...

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Scoot Airline flight scheduled to depart at 7.55pm on Wednes...

Usain Bolt’s $12 million are missing from his bank account: Lawyers

Usain Bolt’s $12 million are missing from his bank account: Lawyers

Gordon said Bolt's account once had US$ 12.8 million but now...

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month

Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'


Cities

View All

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues in Amritsar

5 from Gujarat booked for misbehaving with co-passenger on flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami's vehicle pelted with stones on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

Two ‘saroops’ arrive from Afghanistan

Last 2 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive at Delhi from Afghanistan

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to Supreme Court's larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Jalandhar: Latifpura meet remains inconclusive, yet again

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

VB inspects ex-MLA’s house in assets case

Patiala: Punjab VB inspects Ghanaur ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur's house in assets case

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press