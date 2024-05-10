Five-star India whitewash Bangladesh

PTI

Sylhet, May 9

Radha Yadav ran through Bangladesh’s top-order after Richa Ghosh’s quickfire unbeaten 28 off 17 balls set up India’s 21–run win in the fifth T20I and a 5-0 series sweep here today.

Chasing a 157-run target, Bangladesh began promisingly but collapsed against the left-arm spinner Yadav (3/24). Despite the rearguard act by Ritu Moni (37 off 33 balls) and Shorifa Khatun (28 not out off 21 balls), the hosts finished at 136/6 in 20 overs.

All-rounder Moni and Shorifa put on a resolute stand of 57 runs for the sixth wicket to lead the fightback and put India in pressure, but the visitors prevailed eventually.

The stand between Moni and Shorifa was also Bangladesh’s highest for the sixth wicket in WT20Is, breaking the 32 between Sanjida Islam and Nigar Sultana.

It was leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (2/25) who broke the partnership, cleaning up Moni in the 17th over to shut the door on the hosts.

