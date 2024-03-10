Harman plays a captain’s knock

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur made an unbeaten 95 to fire Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League match here today.

Harmanpreet, whose blitz came in just 48 balls and contained 10 fours and five sixes, and opener Yastika Bhatia (49 off 36 balls) played belligerently as the defending champions chased down Gujarat’s 190/7 in a thriller. They reached 191/3 with a ball to spare.

Yastika and her opening partner Hayley Matthews (18) added 50 runs in 6.3 overs as MI made a strong start to their chase. But Mumbai lost Nat-Sciver Brunt and Bhatia before they even reached 100 inside 13.3 overs.

When the match entered the last five-over phase, MI needed 72 runs off 30 balls to win at more than 14 runs per over.

Tough task, you would imagine. But Harmanpreet, who was dropped on 40 by Phoebe Litchfield off Sneh Rana near the ropes, turned on the beast mode from that point and took it upon herself to take her team past the finishing line.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 190/7 in 20 overs (Mooney 66, Hemalatha 74; Ishaque 2/31); Mumbai Indians: 191/3 in 19.5 overs (Harmanpreet 95* Yastika 49; Tanuja 1/21).

