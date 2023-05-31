Harmanpreet Singh unfazed by dip in form

London, May 30
The Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh feels the European leg of the FIH Pro League is going well and the team is fully geared up for the coming matches later this week.
Despite suffering a 1-2 loss to Belgium and a 2-4 defeat to Great Britain recently, Harmanpreet believes that each outing is a learning in itself.
We either win or learn, that’s the attitude with which we all play every game. We will never lose, we will only ever learn. The Pro League matches are going well and we are fully geared up for the upcoming matches. Harmanpreet Singh, India captain
“We either win or learn, that’s the attitude with which we all play every game. We will never lose, we will only ever learn,” Harmanpreet said during a diaspora event in London.
Harmanpreet was joined by his teammates and coach Craig Fulton at a special reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in London for the team, which is currently placed second on the table behind Great Britain after winning five of its matches.
The team takes on Belgium on Friday and Great Britain on Saturday again and will be seeking revenge against both the sides. “It’s great to be here in London after a gap of some years, we were last here in 2017. The Pro League matches are going well and we are fully geared up for the upcoming matches and call on everyone to come out and support the team,” said Harmanpreet.
