India edge Australia

PTI

Navi Mumbai, December 11

Smriti Mandhana sizzled in regulation time as well as the Super Over to script a famous win for India against Australia in the second women’s T20I of the five-match series here today.

Tahlia McGrath (70 not out off 51) and Beth Mooney (82 not out off 54) tore into the Indian bowling attack to power Australia to 187/1 after the visitors were asked to bat.

India were able to take the match right to the wire after a whirlwind 76-run opening wicket stand between Mandhana (79 off 49) and Shafali Verma (34 0ff 23).

India needed 14 off the last over bowled by Megan Schutt and Devika Vaidya managed to find two fours to reach 187/5 and tie the game, forcing it into the Super Over. The hosts put on 20 runs in the Super Over, thanks to a six and four from Mandhana, while Renuka Thakur was able to defend the total.

Brief scores: Australia: 187/1 (Mooney 82*, McGrath 70*; Sharma 1/31); India: 187 for 5 (Mandhana 79, Verma 34; Graham 3/22).