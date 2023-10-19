 Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain squad for first time since World Cup kiss : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain squad for first time since World Cup kiss

Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain squad for first time since World Cup kiss

Hermoso was omitted from the first squad after World Cup to protect her amid controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales’ kiss at the awards ceremony

Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain squad for first time since World Cup kiss

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

Madrid, October 19

The Women’s World Cup-winning player kissed on the lips by the former president of the Spanish soccer federation was called up again by the national team.

Jenni Hermoso was included in coach Montse Tomé’s squad for this month’s Nations League games against Italy and Switzerland.

Hermoso was omitted from the first squad after the World Cup to protect her amid the controversy ignited by Luis Rubiales’ kiss at the awards ceremony, after Spain had lifted the trophy in Australia in August.

“At the time we believed that was the best option for her and for us,” Tomé said. “Now things have improved. She has played more often. It’s the right moment.”            

Hermoso said the kiss was without her consent and Spanish state prosecutors later accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion. They alleged that Rubiales tried to convince Hermoso and her relatives to publicly downplay the kiss.

Hermoso and other Spain players have testified as witnesses in the probe into Rubiales’ actions.

Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given guarantees of change within the federation following the intervention of government officials.

Tomé named the World Cup-winning players in her first squad, even though they had asked not to play until their demands for change were accepted. Some federation officials have since been fired and a joint committee involving players has been created.

The 33-year-old Hermoso, who plays for Mexican club Pachuca, criticized the federation for calling up the World Cup-winning players to the first squad against their wishes. Not responding to a call-up can expose players to a fine or ban.

Patri Guijarro and Mapi León, who decided to leave the squad after being called up the last time, were not in Tomé’s list on Wednesday.

Spain won 3-2 at Sweden and 5-0 against Switzerland in its first two matches after the World Cup.

#Spain #Switzerland

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

15 years on, court convicts 5 for murder of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan

2
Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, schoolchildren perform ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple for drug-free Punjab

3
Trending

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's sister dies

4
Punjab

Supreme Court collegium recommends names of 5 advocates for appointment as judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

5
India

4% dearness allowance, MSP hike in 6 rabi crops cleared by Cabinet

6
Diaspora

British Sikh woman ex-cop sentenced for slapping 12-year-old schoolboy

7
World

UNSC fails to adopt resolution on Israel-Palestine conflict after veto by US

8
India

When Narasimha Rao sent a chit to Vajpayee

9
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan shares screenshot of video calling son, days after divorce

10
India

BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

Don't Miss

View All
Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Top News

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims

As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers

A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Balbir Singh, a former bank employee, lived at Sant Nagar

IT hardware new rules allow import on authorisation

IT hardware new rules allow import on authorisation

This comes after daily use hardware items like laptops, tabl...

Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

'It contradicts my religious beliefs': Sikh law student's suit over mandatory oath to monarchy dismissed in Canada

Prabjot Singh Wirring, a student and a baptised Sikh, had sa...


Cities

View All

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates Gully Cricket League in Amritsar

Ward watch: Garbage heaps, broken streets, low water pressure rile residents

Uttar Pradesh resident nabbed by BSF while trying to cross over to Pakistan

Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

SGPC resents CM's approach to civic issues around Golden Temple

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

No end to Punjab's paddy pangs amid millers' stir, 67% of crop yet to be lifted

Finally, UT revises EV Policy

Finally, Chandigarh revises Electric Vehicle Policy

Opposition, Mayor protest against Chandigarh Admn for stopping non-electric vehicles' registration, BJP councillors stay away

Now, Chandigarh civic body to deal with monkey menace

Chandigarh: Teams crack down on unauthorised vendors

Chandigarh MC kicks off process to hire firm for running FASTag-based parking lots

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Monthly relief amount for Delhi’s Kashmiri migrant families raised

Delhi govt to launch campaign against industrial pollution

Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Jalandhar: Gangsters wanted in murder bid case held from Mumbai

Fugitive in murder case in police net

3 housing scheme allottees call on Asst Commissioner

Admn to issue 17 licences for sale of firecrackers in Kapurthala

Sound system ‘set on fire’ at Dasehra Ground

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

Paddy glut in mandis, 2.37 LMT stock arrives in Ludhiana district, 94 per cent procured

I-T raids continue on Trident, Bectors Food groups in Ludhiana

Commuters violate speed limit norms on new elevated highway

Shop gutted in fire

2 Ludhiana MC staff suspended for accepting bribe

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Parties in Patiala gear up for municipal corporation poll

Wrong marking row: Punjabi varsity completes re-evaluation of papers

After shelling out Rs 100 crore for maintenance, PDA out of funds

1 held with 2.6-kg opium