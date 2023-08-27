Panel to probe female shooter’s complaint against ‘misbehaving’ coach

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, August 26

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has constituted a three-member inquiry committee after receiving two complaints — one against a coach and the other over the conduct of a parent who travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the ISSF World Championships.

The first complaint was filed by a shooter, who said the coach misbehaved with her mother and used abusive language. The second complaint pertains to a fellow shooter accusing the same parent who had filed a complaint against the coach for sitting behind her while she was shooting a round. Her inference was that it was an attempt to disturb her rhythm. Following the complaints, the NRAI has set up a committee under secretary general K Sultan Singh to look into the matter. The committee also includes the athlete commission chairman Moraad Ali Khan and independent member of NRAI’s Internal Complaints Committee advocate Urmila Lanba.

Other than deciding on the complaints, the committee is also tasked to come up with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for coaches, shooters and parents who travel to tournaments with their wards.

“After we received the complaint and the counter complaint, we have formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter,” NRAI’s senior vice-president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo told The Tribune.

12 shooters get notice

Meanwhile, the NRAI has started a disciplinary hearing against at least 12 junior shooters who had travelled to the Junior World Championships held in Changwon, South Korea, in July.

Like in Baku, the Indian shooters were caught breaking the code of conduct there. The coaches had then submitted a report on all the incidents after the shooters were accused of partying till late in the night after hotel guests complained of loud music. Incidentally, Singh Deo is heading the committee and has already held one sitting to discuss the matter.