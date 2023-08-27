 PM Modi hails Indian men’s 4x400m relay team for shattering Asian record to qualify for World Championship finals : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • PM Modi hails Indian men’s 4x400m relay team for shattering Asian record to qualify for World Championship finals

PM Modi hails Indian men’s 4x400m relay team for shattering Asian record to qualify for World Championship finals

Says it will be remembered as triumphant comeback, truly historical for Indian athletics

PM Modi hails Indian men’s 4x400m relay team for shattering Asian record to qualify for World Championship finals

Rajesh Ramesh, of India, center, celebrates after anchoring his team to place second in a Mens 4x400-meters relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, August 26, 2023. AP/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, August 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team that shattered the Asian record to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships and said this was truly historic for Indian athletics.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team shattered the Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds, to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind the USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Incredible teamwork at the World Athletics Championships! Anas, Amoj, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal sprinted into the finals, setting a new Asian Record in the M 4X400m Relay.”

“This will be remembered as a triumphant comeback, truly historical for Indian athletics,” he said.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final. The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of a Japanese team. The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

2
Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

3
Comment Good sport

No flag or national anthem

4
Trending

Young boy coaches father to lie at parent-teacher meeting; heartwarming video goes viral

5
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

6
Punjab

Don't test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Bhagwant Mann to Banwarilal Purohit

7
Delhi

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

8
Comment

The lows of our high ways in the hills

9
Haryana

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

10
Punjab

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

Government announces more curbs as rice exports continue to spurt

Government announces more curbs as rice exports continue to spurt

Production in current Rabi down by 14 per cent, rice exports...

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Urges business leaders to be more consumer-centric towards i...

ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3’s payload

Vikram lander observes temperature variation on lunar surface, records high of 70 degree Celsius

Chandrayaan-3’s payload has temperature probe equipped with ...

Japan to shoot for moon on Monday

Japan to shoot for moon on Monday

Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, also known as ‘Moon Sni...

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill: Mob lynching proposed to be punishable with death penalty

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill: Mob lynching proposed to be punishable with death penalty

Supreme Court had on July 17, 2018, asked Parliament to cons...


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Research by Mohali lab shows way to a new cancer treatment technique that may eradicate tumours in a month’s time

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

Delhi BJP, AAP spar over funding for city’s G20 makeover

Delhi BJP, AAP spar over funding for city’s G20 makeover

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director Vikas Malu asked to join probe

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Eminent Punjabi Dalit icon Des Raj Kali passes away

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme