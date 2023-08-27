PM Modi hails Indian men’s 4x400m relay team for shattering Asian record to qualify for World Championship finals

New Delhi, August 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team that shattered the Asian record to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships and said this was truly historic for Indian athletics.
The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team shattered the Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds, to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday.
The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind the USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final.
In a post on X, Modi said, “Incredible teamwork at the World Athletics Championships! Anas, Amoj, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal sprinted into the finals, setting a new Asian Record in the M 4X400m Relay.”
“This will be remembered as a triumphant comeback, truly historical for Indian athletics,” he said.
The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final. The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of a Japanese team. The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.
The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.
