Santner, Ravindra return as New Zealand name spin-heavy Test squad for Bangladesh tour

The first Test is slated in Sylhet on November 28

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in action. Reuters Photo



PTI

Christchurch, November 7

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was on Tuesday recalled to the Test squad after more than two years as New Zealand selectors picked a spin-heavy side for the two-match series in Bangladesh, beginning later in November.

Santner, who played the last of his 24 Tests against England at Lord’s in June 2021, joins Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as the front-line spinners.

Off-spinning all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips also returned to boost their spin options on the back of impressive performances at the ongoing World Cup in India.

Ravindra is in stellar form, amassing 523 runs, including three centuries, in eight matches at the World Cup while also picking three wickets.

He last played in whites in the Test against Bangladesh at Bay Oval in January 2022. While Phillips has been included in the touring Test squad once again after travelling to Pakistan in December/January.

A fit-again Kyle Jamieson, who was instrumental in their 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) triumph, also marked a return after undergoing back surgery in February, joining skipper Tim Southee and Matt Henry in a three-pronged pace attack.

The 28-year-old Jamieson has claimed 72 wickets in just 16 Tests and was named Player of the Match in their WTC triumph against India in 2021.

“We have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series,” Black Caps selector Sam Wells said.

The first Test is slated in Sylhet on November 28, while Dhaka would host the second Test from December 6.

The series would kick off the third cycle of the WTC for the Black Caps and would feature a coaching team led by Luke Ronchi.

Regular head coach Gary Stead would go home following the World Cup in India.

Squad:

Tim Southee ©, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, and Will Young. 

