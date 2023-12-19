South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against India in second ODI; Rinku Singh makes debut

PTI

Gqeberha (South Africa), December 19

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI here Tuesday.

For India, Rinku Singh made his one-day debut and Kuldeep Yadav handed him the India cap.

The left-handed middle-order batter stepped in for Shreyas Iyer, who will play a three-day inter-squad red-ball match in preparation for the upcoming Test series.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their comprehensive win in the first ODI at Johannesburg.

Playing 11

India: KL Rahul (Captain, WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Beuran Hendricks.

