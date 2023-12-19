South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against India in second ODI; Rinku Singh makes debut

Gqeberha (South Africa), December 19
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI here Tuesday.
For India, Rinku Singh made his one-day debut and Kuldeep Yadav handed him the India cap.
The left-handed middle-order batter stepped in for Shreyas Iyer, who will play a three-day inter-squad red-ball match in preparation for the upcoming Test series.
India are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their comprehensive win in the first ODI at Johannesburg.
Playing 11
India: KL Rahul (Captain, WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Beuran Hendricks.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader
'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will deci...
Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act
Dhankhar says institution of Rajya Sabha Chairman had been r...
IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history
In batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday wit...
Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar
Royal pardon did not come through due to technical reasons, ...
6 MPs from Punjab among 49 more parliamentarians suspended from Lok Sabha
The suspension shall be for the remainder of the ongoing Win...