Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa set up final date with Australia

Cape Town, February 24
Hosts South Africa qualified for their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final with a six-run win over England in the second semifinal here today. Opting to bat, South Africa rode on half-centuries by openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) to post 164/4. In reply, England could only manage 158/8 as pacer Ayabonga Khaka took four wickets.
Brief scores: South Africa 164/4 (Brits 68, Wolvaardt 53; Ecclestone 3/22);
England 158/8 (N Sciver-Brunt 40, Wyatt 34; Khaka 4/29, Ismail 3/27). Reuters
