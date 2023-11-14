'Hume clean hawa...': Duo's melody on Delhi air pollution goes viral on social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 14

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi has been alarming with air quality index remaining in 'very poor' category on Tuesday. With relief seems far fetched, a talented duo has written a song about the issue in an attempt to draw attention on how serious the situation is. With millions of views on Instagram, the song has quickly garnered popularity.

Nirbhay Garg shared the video. It featured him on a terrace with another vocalist. They both composed and performed a song in which they discussed how Delhi has been covered in a "dark blanket" and how this has caused people to get "asthma and bronchitis." They also advised against travelling to Delhi at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vaasudevam

In the caption he wrote, “The cherished essence of Diwali seems permanently tarnished. The escalating political discourse on pollution exacerbates each year, with a pervasive sense of apathy prevailing, leaving us feeling powerless in the face of this formidable threat.”

The song has a very interesting start which says ‘hume clean hawa bhool jani padegi, Delhi NCR mei aakar toh dekho’ which is directly a fluent sarcasm and a warning on the rising pollution levels. Some engaging comments like, “It is relatable and nice voice” can be seen on Garg’s instagram post. It clearly shows how well the people can relate to the havoc that the poor air quality has caused.

Five days ago, someone shared this post. It has received more than 1.7 million views since it was posted. There are a ton of likes and comments on the sharing.

#Environment #Pollution #Social Media