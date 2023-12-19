IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc triggers meme fest after becoming most expensive buy in IPL history

Chandigarh, December 19
Mitchell Starc broke the record after bagging Rs 24.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.
Starc surpassed his Australian bowling partner Pat Cummins to become the most expensive buy in IPL history.
Not long after Cummins fetched an unprecedented pay packet of Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc raised the bar when Kolkata Knight Riders made a multi-million dollar bid for the Australian pacer.
This historic moment triggered a meme fest on social media.
MITCHELL STARC after getting 24.75 cr from India. 😃 😎#ArrestRheaChakraborty #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #BoycottBollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/s48ZWjc5TE— jainarayan sharma (@Jainarayan8604) December 19, 2023
Pat Cummins with 20.5cr and Mitchell Starc with 24.75 cr rn— Chor is Baat ko (@bopinderjogi) December 19, 2023
Mitchell Starc - 24.75 Cr
Australian Players Today 🤑💰#IPL2024Auction#iplauction2024 #IPLAuctiononJioCinema #IPLAuctions #IPL2024 #IPL #IPLAuctionOnStar #IPLTrade pic.twitter.com/ImcLYiu9aU
That's a GRAND return to the IPL for Mitchell Starc 😎— ROHIRAT (@Vicky___Bishnoi) December 19, 2023
Big player Big Money 😅😅#Australia #IndianPremierLeague#KKR #IPL2024 #Starc #STRAC#MitchellStarc #MitchelStarc#IPLAuction #IPLAuctiononJioCinema #IPL2024Auction #iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/Q8JBMs6uA2
#MitchellStarc sold to #KolkataKnightRiders for the record breaking ever 24.75crs INR...#ShahRukhKhan paying 24.75crs for a single player is more than the LT WW collection of #AkshayKumar's latest released films #Selfiee and #MissionRaniganj 🔥🔥— YOGESH (@iamyogesh22) December 19, 2023
HISTORY CREATED AT DUBAI 🔥… pic.twitter.com/e7zJWwZTT5
Pat Cummins and Mitchel Starc right now..!#iplauction2024 #MitchellStarc #Cummins pic.twitter.com/1D7JZ1pNz7— Jesvin George (@Jesvinquote) December 19, 2023
GG be like: "I will make MS the wealthiest player in the world.— Dr. Devashish Palkar (@psychidiaries) December 19, 2023
Not the MS that comes first to your mind, though!" 😉#MitchellStarc pic.twitter.com/Kn5t5cZrfY
Meanwhile, former Australia skipper Steve Smith went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction.
Starc: I got 24.75 cr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 19, 2023
Cummins: I got 20.5 cr
Head: I got 6.8 cr
Smith: pic.twitter.com/dsvkvM0X4R
