IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc triggers meme fest after becoming most expensive buy in IPL history

Chandigarh, December 19

Mitchell Starc broke the record after bagging Rs 24.75 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Starc surpassed his Australian bowling partner Pat Cummins to become the most expensive buy in IPL history.

Not long after Cummins fetched an unprecedented pay packet of Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc raised the bar when Kolkata Knight Riders made a multi-million dollar bid for the Australian pacer.

This historic moment triggered a meme fest on social media.

Meanwhile, former Australia skipper Steve Smith went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction.

