Man shares cryptic post thanking his ex-boss, girlfriends and ‘sabziwalas’ for helping him buy new car, leaves LinkedIn users addled

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 19

A social media strategist recently shared a cryptic note on LinkedIn thanking his ex-boss, girlfriends, and ‘sabziwalas’ for helping him buy a new car.

The now-viral post has been shared by Madhur Singh, who recently bought his new car without availing any loan from anyone. He even told people how he managed to save money for the car.

Madhur said he never bought expensive gifts for his girlfriends. Besides, he would ask vegetable vendors to give ‘dhania’ and ‘mirch’ free of cost so that he could save that money for the car.

"Thrilled to announce that I have bought a Tata Tiago. Payment in full. No loan. No instalments. I saved money for years to buy acar. I did not go to parties with friends. Neither did I buy expensive gifts for my girlfriend or wife. If my mom sent me to buy sabzi, I’d ask sabzi wala to give dhaniya mirch for free so I can save those 10 for my car. I worked extra shifts as watchman at night," Madhur wrote.

"Sometimes worked at McDonalds, sometimes gave tuitions to UPSC aspirants as well. Finally the wait is over. Hard work has finally paid off. All the savings being put to good use. I want to thank my parents, my ex bosses, ex and current girlfriends, and lastly all those sabziwalas who supported me always," he added.

The post has garnered over 20,000 likes since it got shared. People are confused whether it is a sarcastic post or has some sincerity in it.