Nepal earthquake: Heart-wrenching videos, photos show locals' desperate search for their loved ones

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 4

In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Nepal, heart-wrenching videos and photos have emerged, capturing people's desperate search for their loved ones among the chaos.

With homes reduced to rubble and entire communities left in disarray, the spirit of unity and compassion has emerged as a guiding light amid the rubble-strewn streets. As the death toll is expected to rise, the nation grapples with the enormity of the tragedy, with families and communities coming together in a race against time to find survivors and offer solace to those in need. It's a haunting reminder of the unpredictable power of nature.

Below are the photos and videos:

An earthquake-affected area in northwestern Nepal on Saturday. AP/PTI



#WATCH | Nepal Earthquake | Visuals from Bheri, Jajarkot show the extent of damage to the region as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit it last night.



Death toll in the earthquake stands at 128: Reuters



(Video: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/50UUMv8JIj — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023 My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the Nepal Earthquake... May their souls rest in peace ... #NepalEarthquake #Nepal pic.twitter.com/Us0p11mv9N — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) November 4, 2023

It's truly heart breaking to hear about the earthquake in #Nepal . Praying for the safety and recovery of all those affected. 🙏📷 #NepalEarthquake #ThoughtsAndPrayers pic.twitter.com/ZKblOTiucC — AJAY BAJPAI (@ajaybajpai_1) November 4, 2023

Deepest condolences to the victims of the massive earthquake in Nepal. I pray for the speedy and full recovery of the injured.#NepalEarthquake #earthquakenepal pic.twitter.com/3FeMnJe2ym — Valli S Rajan (@vallir51) November 4, 2023

#Earthquake #Nepal