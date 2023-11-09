'The way Siraj and Shami are swinging the ball...'; Mohammed Shami lambasts Pakistan ex-player over 'ball-changing' claims

ANI

New Delhi, November 9

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for his remark about ICC giving different balls to Indian bowlers claiming that the former cricketer should at least believe in their own player.

Raza raised serious questions about Indian pacers producing exceptional performances against Sri Lanka and claimed that an inspection should be conducted as the ball could have an extra layer or coating.

While speaking on ABN News, Raza said, "The way Siraj and Shami are swinging the ball, the BCCI and ICC are giving them different balls in the second innings. I feel there is an extra layer and extra coating so I think an inspection should be conducted."

Shami responded to Raza's questionable comments and asked him to at least believe in Wasim Akram's explanation and wrote on Instagram, "Sharm karo yaar (Shame on you), you should focus on the game and not on useless nonsense, you can at least enjoy the success of others. It is an ICC World Cup, not a local cricket tournament. Wasim [Akram] bhai has tried to explain, at least try to believe in your player."

Raza's comment didn't go well with Wasim Akram as well.

"I have been reading about it in the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun. Because their mind is not there. If you want to get yourselves humiliated, don't do the same to us in front of the entire world," said Wasim Akram on A Sports.

#Pakistan #Sri Lanka