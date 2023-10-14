Fans upbeat ahead of marquee India-Pakistan clash

ANI

Ahmedabad, October 14

Ahead of the high-voltage clash in the ODI World Cup between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, a cricket fan has travelled from the United States of America just to watch the game.

While speaking to ANI, Vipul Patel, a US-based businessman who travelled to Ahmedabad just to attend the high-voltage encounter of the ODI World Cup, said the Men in Blue should clinch a win today against Pakistan since they will be playing in front of the home fans.

"I have come here from Georgia, US, to watch the match...India should win today. They will be playing in front of the home crowd," Vipul Patel said to ANI.

On the other hand, a fan based in Maharashtra's Nagpur said they were excited about the upcoming match and hoped Rohit Sharma's India would win.

"We are excited for the India vs Pakistan match. We wish all the best to Virat Kohli as he has always performed well against Pakistan," a cricket fan told ANI.

India will be brimming with confidence before today's game since they sealed two consecutive wins in their first two matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

In the Men in Blue's first match of the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue defeated Australia by six wickets, after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displayed a stellar show and made a solid partnership of 165 runs to help India beat Pat Cummins' side.

In their previous encounter against Afghanistan, the Men in Blue clinched an eight-wicket after Rohit Sharma played a winning knock of 131 in the run chase. After the Indian skipper was dismissed in the 26th over, Kohli took charge of the game and played the winning shot in the second innings.

India stands third in the ODI World Cup standings with four points after playing two games and has an NRR of +1.500.

