At least 32 people killed, 63 others injured in multi-car pileup in Egypt

Cairo, October 28
Egypt’s health ministry said at least 32 people were killed in a multi-car pileup Saturday on a highway linking Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.
At least 63 others were injured in the crash which involved a passenger bus and other vehicles, the statement said, adding that fire erupted in some vehicles.
Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict
The 193-member General Assembly adopts the resolution that c...
Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi
Says the move has gone against everything India stands for
Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...
Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension will be granted
Moitra had expressed her inability to appear before the Ethi...
BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along International Border in Jammu
Cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers lasted around 7 ho...