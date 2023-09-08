Canada to probe if China, Russia interfered in poll

Toronto, September 7

Canada announced on Wednesday that a judge would lead a public inquiry into whether China, Russia and other countries interfered in Canadian federal elections in 2019 and 2021 that re-elected PM Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

Opposition Conservative lawmakers have demanded a full public inquiry into alleged Chinese interference since reports surfaced earlier this year citing intelligence sources saying China worked to support the Liberals and to defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing.

The opposition New Democrat party later pushed to expand any inquiry to include Russia, Iran and India. Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Thursday that Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josée Hogue would lead the broad-ranging inquiry and that her appointment had the support of opposition parties. “Foreign interference in Canadian democratic institutions is unacceptable,” LeBlanc said. A Trudeau appointee earlier this year had rejected holding a probe into the issue. — Agencies

