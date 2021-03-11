China imprisons Canadian tycoon for fiscal crimes

Beijing, August 19

A Chinese-born Canadian tycoon who disappeared from Hong Kong in 2017 was sentenced on Friday to 13 years in prison for a multibillion-dollar string of financial offences and his company was fined $8.1 billion, a court announced. Xiao Jianhua was convicted of misusing billions of dollars of deposits from banks and insurers controlled by his Tomorrow Group and offering bribes to officials, a Shanghai court said. Xiao was fined $950,000 and his company $8.1 billion. — AP

