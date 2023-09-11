Drone attack at Sudanese market kills 43, scores hurt

cairo, September 10
A drone attack Sunday on an open market south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, killed at least 43 people, activists and a medical group said, as the military and a powerful rival paramilitary group battle for control of the country.
More than 55 others were wounded in the attack in Khartoum's May neighbourhood, where paramilitary forces battling the military were heavily deployed, the Sudan Doctors' Union said in a statement. The causalities were taken to the Bashair University Hospital for treatment.
The Resistance Committees, an activist group that helps organize humanitarian assistance, posted footage on social media showing bodies wrapped in white sheets in an open yard at the hospital.
Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country's military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting. The RSF blamed the military's air force for Sunday's attack, though it was not immediately possible to independently verify the claim.
