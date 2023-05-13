Imran Khan back at Lahore residence after securing bail in many cases

PTI

Lahore, May 13

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan reached his residence here on Saturday early morning after a prolonged standoff with authorities in Islamabad during which he was made to stay on the court premises over the provision of security to him despite being granted bail in a number of cases.

NOUS INDICA: Rajesh Ramachandran

Power play keeps Pakistan on edge

The troubled country is slipping away from the Western grip sooner than anticipated

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted him protective bail for two weeks in a corruption case and barred the authorities from arresting the former Pakistan prime minister in any case registered anywhere in the country until Monday.

Three different benches of the IHC granted relief to the 70-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief who was escorted to the court amid tight security.

Before his departure for Lahore after securing blanket bails from the IHC in a number of cases related to treason and violence and one related to the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case in which he was arrested early this week, Khan was allegedly made to stay more than three hours in the court by the Islamabad police on the security details.

He left the court premises after a protracted standoff with authorities.

Upon reaching his Zaman Park residence here, Khan was greeted by a number of jubilant PTI workers who showered rose petals on his vehicle, danced to the tune of drums and conducted massive fireworks.

They also chanted slogans in favour of Khan and against the ruling PML-N-led coalition.

The PTI released a video of Khan entering the house where his sisters and other family members welcomed him and enquired about his health.

Khan, who is demanding snap general elections, is facing over 120 cases across the country.

"Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Akbar Nasir tried his best to retain me at the capital's high court. They did not let us leave for three hours, saying that it's dangerous outside,” the PTI chief said in a video message from his vehicle in which he was travelling back to Lahore.

He said he told the IG that he would tell the entire Pakistan that he was kidnapping him and upon this he let him go.

#imran khan #Pakistan