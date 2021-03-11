Imran Khan blames Joe Biden administration for toppling his govt

Islamabad, May 2
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directly blamed US President Joe Biden's administration for toppling his government through a conspiracy.
Khan was unceremoniously removed from office on April 9 through a no-confidence vote. The cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly alleged that his political opponents colluded with the US to change the regime in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?” he said.
