Imran Khan blames Joe Biden administration for toppling his govt

PTI

Islamabad, May 2

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directly blamed US President Joe Biden's administration for toppling his government through a conspiracy.

Khan was unceremoniously removed from office on April 9 through a no-confidence vote. The cricketer-turned-politician has repeatedly alleged that his political opponents colluded with the US to change the regime in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?” he said.